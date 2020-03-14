|
Ronald “Ron” J.
Chrustowski
Jan. 2, 1941 - March 11, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Ronald “Ron” Chrustowski, 79, passed away at 10:50 PM, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Wellbrooke, South Bend.
Ron was born January 2, 1941 in South Bend to the late Bert and Angela (Zawierucha) Chrustowski. Left to cherish the memory of Ron include his sister, Mary Ann Chrustowski; a special cousin, James “Jimmy” Zawierucha, and several cousins.
Ron attended St. Stanislaus B&M Grade School and Central High School. Ron was employed at South Bend Stamping for more than 25 years until the plant closed. He was a member of Woodmen of the World and Polish Alliance of America. Ron enjoyed country music, western movies, and when he was younger, traveling throughout the Midwest. He cheered on (and on occasion cursed) the Cubs, Bears, and Notre Dame.
Visitation for Ron will be held 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Sunday, March 15, 2020 in St. Joseph Fueral Home, Mayflower Rd. with a Rosary to be prayed at 3:00 pm. Additional visitation will be Monday, March 16, 2020 from 9:00 am to 10:00 am with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:00 am in St. Hedwig Parish. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
In memory of Ron, please consider Mass stipends or donations to LOGAN Center, 2505 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, IN 46615 or to Chiara Home (Caring for people with special needs), 1425 Clayton Dr., South Bend, IN 46614.
Thanks to the caring staff at Wellbrooke and the nurses, doctors, and staff of St. Joseph Medical Center for assisting Ron these past twelve months. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020