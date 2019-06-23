Ronald J. DeLater



Jan. 17, 1942 - June 21, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Ronald J. DeLater, 77, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 in Trailpointe Nursing Facility.



Ron was born January 17, 1942 in South Bend to the late Henry & Jennie (Wlodarski) DeLater. Ron was also preceded in death by his friend, Dwayne Curry (2011); and two brothers, Robert (2014) & Richard (2015). Left to cherish the memory of Ron is his sister, Sharon DeLater.



Ron worked at the Torrington Corporation for 23 years before going to Raco, from which he retired. He also worked for the visiting nurses as a mail nurse for 10 tens. Ron enjoyed looking at houses and automobiles with Dwayne every Sunday afternoon. Afterwards, they looked forward to going out for a good dinner together. Ron was talented at home decorating and creating beautiful floral arrangements.



Visitation for Ron will take place from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Funeral Ceremony to begin at 12:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary