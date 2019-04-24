Ronald J. Klinger



March 12, 1942 - April 22, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Ronald J. Klinger, 77, formerly of South Bend/Mishawaka, died on April 22 in Scottsdale, Arizona with his wife Catherine by his side.



Ron deeply loved his three children, Kathy (Geoff) Helmen, Kristin (Steve) Sherk, and Robb (Nikki) Klinger. His three grandchildren, Natalie and Noelle Helmen and Nick Sherk were also a source of great pride and joy. Other beloved family members include his sister, Carol Holderbaum; brother, Brent Klinger; sister-in-law, Mary Klinger, and many nieces and nephews. Ron was predeceased by his father, Donald; mother, Winifred; and brother, Terry Klinger.



For 42 years, after graduation from Riley High School and boot camp for the Army Reserves, Ron dedicated his talents to the South Bend Tribune. He began as a printer for 21 years and spent the following 21 years as marketing manager where he was responsible for the daily layout of the paper.



Ron retired to Florida where he delivered Meals on Wheels. His dream of traveling around the country and world was fulfilled with Catherine. During a visit to their timeshare in Sedona in 2017, they decided to move to Arizona. Ron called this move his “last great adventure.”



Cremation services provided by Angels Crematory in Mesa, Arizona.



A private family service will be held at a later date. Published in South Bend Tribune from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2019