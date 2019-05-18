Ronald J. Pecsi



August 15, 1940 - May 13, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Ronald J. Pecsi, 78, of South Bend, Indiana passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019. He was born on August 15, 1940 in South Bend, to the late Michael J. and Irene V. (Dombkowski) Pecsi. On July 10, 1982, he married Mary K. Nowacki, who survives. Ronald is also survived by one daughter, Judith (Rob) Hartzell of South Bend, IN; two grandchildren, Melanie Miller of South Bend, IN and Samantha Miller of Chicago, IL; two sisters, Patricia (Michael) Darnell of Kenosha, WI and Darlene (David) Drake of Pleasant Prairie, WI; one brother, Michael S. Pecsi of Milwaukee, WI; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Mary Alice Pecsi. Ronald was a graduate of South Bend Central High Class of 1959. He was very proud to be a part of the 1957 State Champion Basketball Team. Ronald was a member of the Saugany Lake Conservation Club, Telecom Pioneer Club, Knights of Columbus Council 553, Bowlers Country Club, and Eagles on Ironwood. He worked for many years as a telecommunications equipment installer for Western Electric and AT&T. Ronald retired on December 28, 1988. Visitation will be from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, May 20 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend, IN. A Rosary will be prayed at 4:30 p.m. in the funeral home. A Catholic Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, in the funeral home. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pet Refuge. Online condolences may be left at www.kaniewski.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary