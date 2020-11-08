Ronald J. Wanbaugh



Feb. 29, 1944 - Nov. 1, 2020



MISHAWAKA, IN -



Mishawaka native Ron (Ronnie) Wanbaugh died Monday of natural causes at his home in Athens, Alabama. He was 76.



Ronnie was born in Columbus, Ohio on Feb. 29, 1944 to Charles J. and Pauline F. (Holland) Wanbaugh, both of whom preceded him in death.



On June 12, 1993 he married Teresa (Sug) Richardson, who survives along with his two daughters, Lisa (Charles) Gawn of Belleview, FL and Tricia (Gary) Coates of Lincolnton, NC; stepchildren, Tesla (Chad) Pattison and Sean (Jill) Ebert, 11 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.



He is also survived by a sister, Lynda (Paul) Rupel of Walkerton, IN and brothers, Alan Wanbaugh of Osceola and Randy (Kim) Wanbaugh of Mishawaka.



Ronnie was a member of the United Auto Workers Union and worked for General Motors for 23 years before retiring in September 2004.



He joined the United States Marine Corps in 1960 with one of his best friends, Jim Picking. Stationed at Camp Pendleton, CA, he was deployed to Okinawa, Japan before returning to the United States where he was Honorably Discharged after serving four years for his country.



Ronnie was a Marine's Marine. He loved the Corps and the United States and was “always faithful” (Semper Fidelis). His final resting place will be at Marion National Cemetery, Marion, IN.



Arrangements are being handled by Needham Story Wampner Funeral Home in Marion. There will be a viewing Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A graveside service with immediate family will follow at 2 p.m. with full Military Honors.



In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital.





Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.