|
|
Ronald Joseph Pamachena
July 18, 1937 - Jan. 28, 2020
ELKHART, IN - Ronald Joseph Pamachena, 82, passed away at home on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
Ron was born on July 18, 1937 in South Bend to Walter and Margaret (Bolodar) Pamachena. He was preceded in death by his parents; a half-brother, James Rice; and half-sister, Sandy Long.
On November 3, 1956 in St. Peters Lutheran Church he married the former Kathleen Gunnett. Surviving are his wife, Kathleen; daughters, Rhonda Kay (Edward) Wesselman of South Bend and Vickie Lynn Pamachena of Florida; son, Robert James (JoAnn) Pamachena of Mishawaka; grandchildren, Christianne (Jon) Simmons, Megan Williams, Brandon Williams, and Benjamin Pamachena; six great-grandchildren, Lillian, Ethan, Zeke, Zaiden, Henry, and Katherine; and brother, Robert Pamachena of AZ.
Ron was an Electrician for 32 years at Uniroyal, then worked as an Electrician at Contech Technologies in Mishawaka for 8 years. He loved to fix anything broken and he loved to talk and reminisce about family, and his childhood memories of his Serbian family. He would always cheer, “Go South Bend Central Bears”.
Visitation will be on Friday, January 31 from 4 to 8 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. Funeral service will be on Saturday, February 1 at 10:30 a.m., with visitation one hour prior, at St. Peters Lutheran Church, 437 E. Dragoon Trail, Mishawaka.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peters Lutheran Church Maintenance Fund, 437 E. Dragoon Trail, Mishawaka, IN 46544 or / Memorial & Tributes Lockbox, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 29, 2020