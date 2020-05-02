Ronald K. Hoffer
1949 - 2020
Ronald K. Hoffer

Sept. 2, 1949 - April 29, 2020

WALKERTON, IN - Ronald K. Hoffer, 70, passed away on Wed., April 29. He was preceded in death by his true love, Janelle Bottorff. He is survived by his friend, Bert Briggs; brothers, Billy “Joe” Hoffer & Dannie Hoffer; niece & nephews, Bradley, Matthew, Moses II, Verarose, Ricky Hoffer, & Dannie Hoffer Jr.; sister and brothers-in-law, Eyvonne Aker, Beth Gudeman, Dr. John Bottorff Jr., and Patrick Bottorff; nieces & nephews; and his girlfriend, Stephanie Metsker. Due to the restrictions, the family will have a private service in the New Oak Hill Cemetery. www.johnson-danielson.com


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
New Oak Hill Cemetery
