Ronald L. Peltz
Aug. 26, 1944 - Feb. 11, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Ronald L. Peltz, 75, of Plainfield Drive, South Bend, Indiana, passed away at 9:49pm on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. He was born in Niles, Michigan on August 26, 1944 to Edward and Evelyn ( Walters) Peltz both of whom preceded him in death. On April 7, 1963, in Osceola, Indiana, he married the former Barbara Meyers. She survives with two children, Rhonda (Mark) Mooney and Kirk (Val) Peltz; two grandchildren, Brittney (Oliver Dibiasi) Mooney and Lillian (Drew Jankowski) Mooney, whom her grandfather affectionately referred to as “Wild Child”; his brothers and sisters: Charles (Sharon) Peltz, David (Sally) Peltz, Sharon ( Dick) Greenhalgh, Francis (Jeff) Zipper, Janet (Check) DeVine, James (Jenny) Scheetz, and Paula (Andrew) Bayak. Ronald was the owner of Scooter Warehouse until his retirement. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force, serving his country honorably. The family will be receiving guests at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, Indiana on Wednesday, February 19, between 4:00pm and 6:00pm. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the at Woundedwarrior.org.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 15, 2020