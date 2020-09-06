Ronald L. Sharp Sr.
July 29, 1944 - Sept. 1, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Ronald L. Sharp Sr., 76 years of age, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family. Ron was born on July 29, 1944 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Hershel and Dorotha (Barnes) Sharp and has remained a lifelong resident. He was a graduate of Riley High School, and worked for Stanz Food Service as a Truck Driver for 42 years. He was a volunteer fireman for Centre Township Fire Department from 1973 to 1987.
On August 24, 1963 Ron was united in marriage to Mary Lou Smith, his beautiful wife of 57 years who survives. He is also survived by his, daughters, Laura (Daniel) Weaver of Syracuse, IN, Deborah (John Tepe) Hahn of North Fort Myers, FL, and Julie Sharp of Mishawaka; and sons, Ron “Jr.” (Donna) Sharp of Elkhart and Jon (Missy) Sharp of Mishawaka. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Jon (Kayla) Weaver, Kimberlee (David) Dahl, Jennifer (Tyler) Warman, Ashlee Hahn, Kaylynne (Ryan) Johnson, Angel Cramer, Michael (Falon) Tanner, Jason (Kennedy) Sharp, Justin (Ashley) Sharp, Ryan (Kelli) Sharp, Tia (Adam) Drudge, Liberty, Justice, Glory, and Honor Sharp, along with 21 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his sister, Juanita Searfoss of South Bend, brother, Jerry (Rodger) Sharp of North Vernon, IN, his special sister-in-law, “Guilda,” and special trash ‘n' treasure buddy, Alan. Ron was the beloved “Uncle Ronnie” to many special nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly and loved to spend time with.
Along with his parents Ronald is preceded in death by his brother, David Sharp, grandson, J.D. Hahn, and son-in-law, Jeffrey Hahn. Ron will be fondly remembered for his trash and treasure hunting skills and finding a purpose for those items he collected. He was an avid fisherman and loved his Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears. He enjoyed spending time with his “coffee buddies” at McDonalds and Chick-fil-A. Most of all he will be remembered for his love for his wife and his family who will miss him dearly.
No services will be held at this time. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date. Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel and Southlawn Cremation services are assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ron's memory to Sonlight Fellowship Wesleyan Church, 3702 S. Michigan St., South Bend, IN 46614.
