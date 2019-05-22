Ronald Lee Wright



Nov. 30, 1966 - May 20, 2019



CALERA, OK - Ronald Lee Wright of Calera, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at the age of 52. He was born on November 30, 1966 in Elkhart, Indiana to Glenna Leora (Hilt) Wright and Dillard Max Wright



Ronald, better known as “Ron” or “Ronnie”, grew up in Indiana where he attended Elsie Rodgers, Kennedy, Schmucker Middle School, and graduated from Penn High School. He furthered his education at Ivy Tech school where he received an associate's degree. Ron met and married the love of his life, Lori Nelle (Sefton) Wright. They spent 32 wonderful years together and came to Bryan County in 2010. Ron was a jack of all trades and knew how to do everything that included; mechanic, maintenance work, remodeling homes, plumbing, woodworking, and building barns. He was a member of Sons of American Legion Post 54 and briefly served our country in the United States Army. Ron was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed inventing new things, building models, listening to music (especially Willie Nelson), woodworking, and spending time with his grandchildren, family, extended family, and cats.



Preceding in death are his parents, Glenna and Dillard Wright; sister, Reba Jean; mother-in-law, Donna Sue Hess and O'Malley, his dog.



Survivors include his loving wife, Lori Nelle Wright; son, Rob Wright Sr. and wife Pam of Calera, OK; daughter, Jennifer Leora Wright of Calera, OK; grandchildren, Madison Wright, Robbie Wright Jr., Samantha Mosley, Nicholas McBride, and Joe McBride; siblings, Shane Wright and wife Cheryl of Osceola, IN, Don Wright and wife Kathy of Memphis, TN, Clark Ear Wright and wife Jerri Ellison of Denver, CO, John Wright of Mishawaka, IN, Kevin Wright of Mishawaka, IN, and Esther Wright Bradley and husband Eldon of Osceola, IN; brother-in-law, Michael Paul Molebash of Edwardsburg, MI; extended brother, Brian “Big Meat” Berrier: nieces and nephews, Arlo, Josh, and Annie, and many more family members and dear friend.



A special thank you to Ron's extended family at Calera Manor for going above and beyond, and for the love and care you gave Ron Wright and family.



Services to honor Ron's life will be held 2:00 PM Friday, May 24, 2019 at Brown's Funeral Service Chapel (4900 W US Hwy 70) in Durant. Interment will follow at the family's home in Calera. A family hour will be held Thursday evening from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Logan Center or Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis, IN.



Online condolences may be made to the family at brownsfuneralservice.com.



Arrangements are under the direction of Brown's Durant Funeral and Cremation Service. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary