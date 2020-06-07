Ronald Leo
Whitehead Jr.
Oct. 7, 1981 - June 1, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Ronald Leo Whitehead Jr. was born October 7, 1981 in Chicago, IL, to Ronald Leo Whitehead Sr. and Everlean Ruth Lewis Whitehead. He was the youngest of two children. Ronald turned his life over to Christ at a very early age. He was educated in Chicago, IL, Frederick Douglass School, and Austin Senior High School, graduating in June of 2000. Ronald was skilled in many trades: machine manual and technical laborer, catering by design & housekeeping, domestic cleaning, and a server. Ronald was very soft-spoken and loved to lend a helping hand.
Ronald loved drawing, Skechers, artist. He attended The School of Art Institute of Chicago in 2000. He also loved dancing; he was a great dancer. He loved dressing; he was a good dresser.
His smile was beautiful which will truly be missed.
Ronald departed this earth and made his transition to his new home on June 1, 2020.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald Leo & Everlean Ruth Whitehead Sr.; grandfather, David Lewis Sr.; grandmother, Ethel Walton Lewis Sr.; and grandparents, Percy & Classie Whitehead Sr.
Ronald leaves to cherish his loving memory: his sister, Ineada Sharon Lewis and his niece, LaTonya Lewis both of South Bend, IN; his nephew, Corey (Teresse) Lewis of Temecula, CA; one great-niece, Kellis Lewis; four great-nephews, Antwon Bond both of South Bend, IN, Caleb Lewis, Aaron Lewis, and Micah Lewis all of Temecula, CA; his best childhood friend, Brandon Boone; his best friends, Triston, Brook, and Jesse along with a host of uncles, cousins, extended family, and many other friends.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Alford's Mortuary with viewing from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
