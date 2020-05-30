Ronald Leslie Jay



Jan. 23, 1949 - May 22, 2020



ELKHART, IN - Ronald L. Jay, age 71, passed away peacefully with his wife Beth by his side on May 22, 2020, after a long battle with cancer and kidney failure.



Ron was born Janruary 23, 1949 in PA to Leslie and Mary(Samargin) Jay.



He attended Clay High School. He retired from Kroger's. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, a good game of Texas Holdem, and spending time with his grandchildren. Ron was a loving, caring, and generous man who made everyone he met feel like family.



Ron leaves behind his loving wife of 16 years, Beth (Shetterly) Jay; their three daughters, Jenn (Steve) Comer, Heather (Justin) Bowers, and Amanda Bankson; and two sons, Ryan Jay and Chad Jay. Ron also left behind 11 grandchildren whom he adored: Rylee, Marguerite, Cooper, Caleb, Caden, Hunter, Dyllan, Coltyn, Wesley, Chloe, and Ben.



Ron was preceded in death by his first wife of 30 years, Shirley Jay, his parents, brother Gary, and sister Mary Yoder.



Private family services will be held at a later date.





