Ronald Lewis Walker
March 3, 1937 - March 31, 2020
ELLENTON, FL -
Ronald Lewis Walker passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of March 31, 2020 with his loving wife and three children by his side. Ron was born in Mishawaka, IN and is preceded in death by his parents, Lewis Calvin Walker and Eleanor Johnson Walker as well as his brother, Richard L. Walker. He was a graduate of Washington Clay High School, South Bend, IN class of 1955. Ron worked at Dodge Manufacturing in Mishawaka and later received training in office equipment sales, beginning his career with Royal Typewriter and ending with Adams Remco in South Bend, until he retired from there in 2002. Shortly after retirement he moved with his surviving wife of 53 years, Sandra L. Walker, to Ellenton, Florida where they had many happy years of retirement surrounded by loving family. Ron is survived by three children, Robert Lewis Walker (Diana) of Sarasota, FL, Cynthia Lou Kawka (Tim) of Sarasota, FL, and Gary Frances Walker (Becky) of Indianapolis, IN. He was the beloved PAPA to his surviving 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Ron's greatest love was spending time with his family. He also loved gardening, carpentry, storytelling, and fishing just about anywhere, but particularly so in Canada. His patient, sweet, kind demeanor and boundless love is a gift he leaves to all his surviving family and friends. No official services are being held at this time. The family requests no gifts or flowers, condolences only.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020