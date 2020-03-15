Home

Ronald M. Bright Obituary
Ronald M. Bright

Oct. 7, 1959 - March 11, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Ronald M. Bright, 60, of South Bend, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020. He was born October 7, 1959 in Rochester, IN to the late Robert and Dolores (Marks) Bright.

Ronald is survived by his sons, Ronald (Alex) Bright, Jr. and James Bright; grandchildren, Owen, Feli, Chicky, Mingo, and Abby; brothers, Robert (Janice) Bright, Jr. and Rick Bright; and sister, Patricia (Dick) Grossnickle. In addition to his parents, Ronald is preceded by his brother, Randall Bright; and sister, Carol Foster.

Ronald worked as a brick layer and was a member of the Local #4 union. He attended Granger Community Church and loved spending time fishing at Swift Lake in Minnesota. Ronald was the life of the party and a real jokester. He loved his dog Pepper, spending time with family and friends, cookouts, and spoiling his grandchildren.

There will be no services for Ronald. Palmer Funeral Home-River Park Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.

Contributions in memory of Ronald may be made to Granger Community Church, 630 E. University Drive, Granger, IN 46530. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 15, 2020
