Ronald "Nuef" Nelson
Ronald “Nuef” Nelson

Jan. 1, 1952 - July 13, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Ronald “Nuef” Nelson, 68, of Mishawaka, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.

Nuef was born January 1, 1952 in Goshen, a son of the late Robert Lewis and Marilyn (Miller) Nelson. He grew up in Shipshewana and was a 1970 graduate of Westview High School. Neuf moved to Mishawaka in the 1980's. He worked in RV manufacturing.

Nuef married Debra Orlowski on February 9, 2001 and she survives. Also surviving are his siblings, Kris (John) Delcamp, Pam Nelson, Bruce Yoder, and Kim Yoder; his nieces, Kelly Davidizar, Tasha Sautter, Robin Holloway, and Samantha Shourds and ten great-nieces and nephews; Deb's family including her sister, Sandra Orlowski; nephews and niece, Matthew Hammons, David Hammons, and Stasia Orlowski; and great-nieces and nephew, Rylee Hammons, Rachel Hammons, and Levi Hammons.

Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his stepmother, Doty Nelson; a sister, Claudia Pippenger; and a nephew, Timothy Hammons.

There will be no public services.

Memorials are suggested to South Bend Animal Resource Center, 521 Eclipse Place, South Bend, IN 46628.

Arrangements are under the care of Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, Mishawaka.

An online guest book is available at www.goethalswells.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
