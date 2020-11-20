Ronald Paszek
Sept. 28, 1937 - Nov. 17, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Ronald George Paszek, 83, of Greenwood, IN, passed November 17, 2020. Visitation is Tuesday, November 24 from 4 to 8 p.m. at G.H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens at Olive Branch, 1605 South State Road 135, Greenwood, IN. All are welcome, masks required. A Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25 at Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church, 335 South Meridian Street, Greenwood, IN. Please visit www.ghherrmann.com
for full obituary.