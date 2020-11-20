1/
Ronald Paszek
1937 - 2020
Ronald Paszek

Sept. 28, 1937 - Nov. 17, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Ronald George Paszek, 83, of Greenwood, IN, passed November 17, 2020. Visitation is Tuesday, November 24 from 4 to 8 p.m. at G.H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens at Olive Branch, 1605 South State Road 135, Greenwood, IN. All are welcome, masks required. A Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25 at Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church, 335 South Meridian Street, Greenwood, IN. Please visit www.ghherrmann.com for full obituary.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
NOV
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church
