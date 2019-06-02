Ronald Pletcher



EDWARDSBURG, MI - Ron Pletcher, 76, of Edwardsburg, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at his home with his family around him.



Ron was born on February 9, 1943 to Ralph and Vena (Fleek) Pletcher in Springfield, Missouri. He was the oldest of four children. Ron went to Bethel College and later Michigan State, where he received his master's degree. He then began a career in education with Niles Community Schools, serving as a teacher, assistant principal, and principal for a total of thirty-four years. In 1984, Ron was honored as the Michigan Teacher of the Year.



On June 1, 1963, Ron married Carole Ferry at a ceremony at Coulter's Chapel Church of God. The union brought four children. Carole sadly passed in 1997. On March 28, 1998 Ron married Sharon Sheeley at a ceremony at Coulter's Chapel Church of God. His marriage to Sharon brought with it Sharon's four kids, who Ron happily accepted as his own.



Ron enjoyed being in the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, gardening, and camping. He would collect old fishing lures and enjoyed watching birds. Ron was a 4-H agent for Cass County, as well as being a Cass County Commissioner. He was very involved in church activities at Coulter's Chapel Church of God. Ron lived to serve others, volunteering with the Peace Corps and frequently taking missionary trips to Haiti. He also partook in missions work with the Children's International Lifeline. Ron truly loved spending time with his family and is fondly remembered for always supporting his grandchildren in whatever activities they participated.



Ron was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Carole Pletcher; and a brother-in-law, Paul Ferry.



Ron is survived by his wife, Sharon Pletcher of Edwardsburg; children, Robin (Randy) Middleton of Edwardsburg, Scott (Trish) Pletcher of Benton Harbor, Betsy (David) Sidenbender of Edwardsburg, Marc (Kathy) Pletcher of Rotonda West, Florida; Sharon's children, Terry (Rachel) Sheeley of Edwardsburg, Jennifer Kohler of Niles, Chris (Mary) Sheeley of Edwardsburg, and Joshua (Lauren) Sheeley of Edwardsburg; twenty grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and siblings, Darlene Ferry of Edwardsburg, Phil (Bruce) Pletcher of Grand Rapids, and Pam (Jerry) Lingle of Niles.



A time of visitation will take place on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Brown Funeral Home in Niles from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Coulter's Chapel Church of God at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior. A committal service will follow at Coulter's Chapel Cemetery.



Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Ron's name may do so to Heartland Hospice, 8075 Creekside Drive, Suite 120, Portage, MI 49024.



Arrangements entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 2, 2019