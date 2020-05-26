Ronald R. “Ron” Burns
March 9, 1940 - May 17, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Ronald R. “Ron” Burns, 80, of South Bend, Indiana passed away at 6:29 p.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, IN.
Ron was born on March 9, 1940 to the late Ronald R. and Freida (Beavers) Burns-Butterfield in Liberty Center, OH and has lived in South Bend, IN since 1972.
He was employed as a Private Pilot for many years, obtaining his aviation license at the age of 16 years old. Ron was also awarded the prestigious Wright Brother's Master Pilot Award for 50 years in Aviation.
On December 21, 1957, he married Martha (Hummel) Burns in LaGrange, Indiana. She passed away on August 29, 2019.
Ron is survived by his daughters, Cheryl Rempala and Carol Burns, both of South Bend, Indiana; his sons, Duffy (Mary Beth) Burns of Sylvania, Ohio and Michael Burns of Bloomington, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Ray (Cindy) Vanett, Beth (Zach) Bergen, Emily (Curtis) Beier, Erin (Dennis) Graychowski, Willie Vanett, Megan Burns, and Kyle Burns; seven great-grandchildren, Spencer Bergen, Logan Bergen, Grace Vanett, A.J. Kinzie, Jaxson Beier, Jase Beier, and Jagger Beier; one sister, Annette Strayer of Liberty Center, OH; and one brother, Robert Burns of Liberty Center, OH.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Freida Butterfield; his father, Ronald Burns; infant son, Ronald Ray Burns; five great-grandchildren, Anne Marie, Asher, Remy, Ingram, and Aurora Bergen; and his son-in-law, Timothy Rempala.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. Private burial will take place in Highland Cemetery.
Ron was a member of Corpus Christi Parish and the Elks Lodge #235, both in South Bend, IN. In addition to his love for flying, Ron was an IHSAA Volleyball Referee and a Little League Umpire. But most importantly, his love for his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren was boundless.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family to help defray medical expenses.
Kaniewski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 26, 2020.