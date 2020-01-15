|
|
Ronald Reinholt
May 9, 1936 - Jan. 8, 2020
CULVER, IN - Ronald Reinholt, 83, of Culver, passed away January 8, 2020 at Miller's Merry Manor, Culver.
Ronald was born to Donald and Ruby (Beauchamp) Reinholt on May 9, 1936 in Monterey, IN. After graduating high school, he was married to Denise Reker. He served his country in the U.S. Army. He later became the owner and operator of Reinholt Excavating.
Ronald is survived by his daughters, Theresa Baker and Sandra Eby of Culver, IN, and Lisa (John) Busald of Indianapolis, IN; grandchildren, Darla, Darci, Garrett, Susannah, Caroline, Jack, and Like; and great-grandchildren, Piper, Sadie, Aubrey, and Maci.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and son, Tony.
There will be a time of visitation at the Odom Funeral Home, Culver, on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 AM with a Rosary service at 11:00 AM EST at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00 PM EST at St. Mary's of the Lake Catholic Church, Culver, IN. Burial will be at the Leiters Ford IOOF Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to your local humane society.
Condolences may be sent via the obituary page at www.odomfuneralhome.com.
The Odom Funeral Home, Culver, is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 15, 2020