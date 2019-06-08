Ronald Richard



Bartosiak, DDS



May 26, 1951 - June 4, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Ronald R. Bartosiak, 68, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Ron was born May 26, 1951 in South Bend, to the late Chester and Christine (Sieracki) Bartosiak. On December 28, 1979 in South Bend Ron married Nancy (Hopewell) Bartosiak; she preceded him in death on March 13, 2013.



Survivors of Ron include his sons, Corey J. Bartosiak of Edwardsburg, MI, Sean A. Bartosiak of Noblesville, IN, and Kyle S. (Jillian) Bartosiak of Tampa, FL: grandchildren, Olivia, Langdon, Mason, Braydon & Annabelle Bartosiak; sisters, Sharon (Ron) Horvath & Diane (David) Martinez; brother, Alan (Amy) Bartosiak; and numerous nieces & nephews.



Ron graduated Washington High School, then attended Indiana University where he earned his doctorate in dentistry. He returned to South Bend and opened his dental office on S. Summit Dr. where he practiced for many years. Ron enjoyed golfing, fishing, water sports, snow skiing, and trips to Florida. He lived on Eagle Lake where he loved spending time with his family and friends. Ron especially loved visits with his grandchildren.



Visitation will be held 1:00pm to 3:00pm Sunday, June 9, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 8, 2019