Ronald S. Koski



Oct. 12, 1945 - April 30, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Ronald S. Koski, 73, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at North Wood Village of Edison Lakes in Mishawaka.



Ronald was born on October 12, 1945 in Mishawaka to Steven and Pearl (Sinkovics) Koski. He was preceded in death by his parents.



On June 12, 1976, he married his wife of 41 years, Gloria Jean Swayzee. She preceded him in death on April 9, 2018. Surviving are his sons: Brandon (Stephanie) Koski of Fishers, IN and their children, Jared and Chase; and Kevin (Jennifer) Vanpaemel of Mishawaka, IN and their children, Vicki, Paige, Jake, and Isabel.



Ron was an avid sports fan who served his country proudly as a member of the United States Army. Ron was the Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Cor-A-Vent of Mishawaka before he retired. He graduated from Indiana University School of Business and was a Mishawaka Caveman Alumnus. He always kept up on IU Basketball, the Chicago White Sox, and Da Bears. He meticulously cared for his vehicles and his yard, along with his home. He enjoyed family gatherings, playing cards, and good meals.



Visitation will be on Thursday, May 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. Funeral Services will be on Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola, with Military Rites by VFW/American Legion Burial Team.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America or Southern Care Hospice, 310 W. McKinley Ave., Mishawaka, IN 46545.



To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary