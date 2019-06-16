Services Welsheimer Funeral Home North 17033 Cleveland Rd South Bend , IN 46635 (574) 272-2244 Resources More Obituaries for Ronald Menges Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ronald S. Menges

Oct. 5, 1932 - June 15, 2019



GRANGER, IN - Ronald S. “Ron” Menges passed away peacefully on June 15, 2019, in his home.



He was born at home in Bristol, IN, on October 5, 1932 to Doris P. (Corson) and Clarence R. (Hap) Menges, both deceased.



On January 22, 1956 he married Doris Ann Davis in Muncie, IN. They met at Ball State Teacher's College (now Ball State University) in 1953 and enjoyed a great marriage of 63 years.



Nothing gave Ron more pleasure than spending time with his family. He loved them dearly and they had many travels and adventures over the years, often providing funny stories and fond memories, especially from trips to Florida and South Haven, MI. He was an avid reader of history, especially World War II, biographies and mystery novels, and liked sports, especially basketball and golf.



Doris (Dori) survives along with three daughters, Leslie (Gary) Winey of South Bend, Amy (Scott) Kinrade of Mishawaka, and Stacy Hope of Warsaw. Also surviving are grandchildren, Carrie (Jason) Lozmack of South Bend, Rachel (Jeff) Panozzo of Marion, IN, Carley Canarecci of Mishawaka, Gavin (Ally) Hope of Warsaw, IN, Andrew (Rachel) Winey of Roebuck, SC, and Mark (Ashley) Winey of South Bend, as well as nine great-grandchildren.







Ron was a 1950 graduate of the former Bristol High School and a 1955 graduate of Ball State, where he was a founding member of the Indiana Gamma chapter of Sigma Phi Epsilon national social fraternity and editor of his senior yearbook. He was also a founding member of the Ball State Michiana Alumni Club. After graduation in 1955 he served in the U.S. Army. In 1957 he returned to The Associates Investment Company at the home office in South Bend. He had worked his way through college at their Muncie branch office. During an eleven-year career he became Assistant Vice President of Advertising at The Associates.



In 1968 he decided he wanted to do something much different, and with the support of Dori and their three girls, he became a registered representative and later Vice President of Investments with the NYSE securities firm of Bache & Co. in South Bend, spending 21 years there. In 1990 he left Bache to help grow the new branch office of A.G. Edwards & Sons, Inc. in South Bend, serving as Assistant Manager and Vice President of Investments. After two mergers, A.G. Edwards became part of Wells Fargo Advisors, and Ron served his clients until his retirement in 2019.



Ron loved his wife and family very much, and he enjoyed his 50 year career of helping clients with their investments and financial plans. He loved the Lord and was a long time active member of Clay United Methodist Church (Clay Church). He felt very blessed and appreciative of his family, his church, and his many clients who became friends. He liked people and tried always to practice the Golden Rule.



Ron/Dad was a man of profound graciousness and kindness, friendliness, love for others, and genuine interest in people. He faithfully loved and protected us his entire life, and we will always treasure the years he was with us. We will love him and miss his presence forever.



Many thanks to several good and caring doctors and nurses over the years: Rafat Ansari, MD; Brian Jacobs, MD; Michael J. O'Connell, DO; Brandee Flagg, APRN; Beth Wiseley, RN; Heart to Heart Hospice; and special family and friends who served him and allowed him to live out his last days at home.



Memorial gifts may be made to Clay Church Food Pantry, 17646 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN 46635; Heart to Heart Hospice, 620 W. Edison Road, Ste. 122, Mishawaka, IN 46545; or The Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1250 Fourth Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401.



The visitation will be on Friday, June 21, at Welsheimer Family Funeral Home, 17033 Cleveland Rd. The Funeral will be on June 22 at Clay Church. Please check the Welsheimer website for details. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimer.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 16, 2019