Ronald Szoke
Sept. 5, 1947 - Nov. 28, 2020
SAINT JOSEPH, MI -
Ronald L. "Ron" Szoke, Sr., 73, of St. Joseph, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Spectrum Health Lakeland. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Christ Lutheran Church, 4333 Cleveland Ave., Stevensville, MI, with Pastor Martin Measel officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Bluff Cemetery. Military Rites will be provided by Stevensville American Legion Post #568.
Ron was born on September 5, 1947 in South Bend, IN, to Gabriel Jr. & Julia (Molnar) Szoke. He graduated from Riley High School in 1965. Immediately following graduation, when only 17 years old, Ron got permission from his dad to allow him to enlisted in the United States Navy. He was stationed in Japan as a Radio Jockey. Upon returning home, Ron married the love of his life, Thelma Kellner, on October 6, 1973 at Our Lady of Hungry Church in South Bend. Ron held the title of Shift Supervisor at various foundries such as Alreco, Bosch, and Warsaw Foundry. He commonly would have multiple jobs at a time to make sure that his family was always well taken care of. His wife and two sons meant everything to him so he worked hard his whole life to make sure they had everything they needed. While the boys where in school Ron and Thelma took great pride in being a part of the Lakeshore High School Band parents' group, where they got to work in the concessions stand, chaperone band competitions and field trips, but most importantly it allowed them to never miss an event their children were in. Coming from a strong Hungarian family, Ron was known for cooking delicious and authentic meals. A staple dish that was always at family events was his famous potato salad, and also Hungarian cucumber salad. One of his favorite dishes to make for his family was tongue & rice, a recipe that was given to him from his mother-in-law. Another hobby of his was collecting sports memorabilia. Ron was a former owner of a sports memorabilia company where he would collect and sell sports cards. During the winter seasons, one of his favorite things to do was ice fish with his brother. Ron was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears, Notre Dame, and the White Sox. He was also a proud member and Elder of Christ Lutheran Church. Ron is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Thelma; sons, Ronald, Jr. (Rose) Szoke of Carson, CA and Jeremiah Szoke of Chicago, IL; grandsons, Oliver & Connor Szoke; and siblings, Gabriel (Patty) Szoke, Rose (Tom) Mossell, and Richard (Barb) Szoke. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gabriel Jr., & Julia; and siblings, Dolores Leap, Albert Szoke, and Robert “Bob” Szoke.