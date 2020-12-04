Thelma, I am so sorry that Ron passed. He was a tough guy and he won a lot of physical battles. He lived his life his way, with you always there supporting him no matter what. That says a lot about your relationship. I am going to miss him as he would come visit me in my office when he needed something, or I would pop into his room. I will always remember him as the kind hearted man with the perfect hair!

Lisa Laughlin

Friend