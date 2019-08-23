Home

Essling Funeral Home
1117 Indiana Avenue
LaPorte, IN 46350
219 362-2722
Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Burr Oak Cemetery
Culver, IN
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Fish Lake American Legion Post 400
302 Lakeside Drive
Walkerton, IN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Ronald VanDePutte


1964 - 2019
Ronald VanDePutte Obituary
Ronald VanDePutte

Aug. 3, 1964 - Aug. 20, 2019

HAMLET, IN - Ronald C. “Ron” VanDePutte, 55, of Hamlet, Indiana passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, August 20, 2019.

Ron was born August 3, 1964 in South Bend, Indiana to Walter and Emma (Kilburn) VanDePutte.

On July 4, 2003, Ronald married Cindy S. Schieber who survives. He is also survived by stepchildren, Nicole Hahaj of Kingsford Heights, Indiana, A.J. Hahaj of South Bend, Indiana, and Brandon (Jess) Hahaj of Athol, Idaho; brothers, Don (Maureen) VanDePutte of Temperance, Michigan and Ken (Jan) VanDePutte of Culver, Indiana; and an uncle, William Kilburn of Walkerton, Indiana.

Ron was a Journeyman Glazer in the DC91 Union. He was a member of the Fish Lake American Legion Post 400 where he served as First Vice Commander, the Forty and Eight Society, and served his country in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee.

Cremation has taken place. Burial will be at 11 a.m. CST Friday, August 30, 2019 in Burr Oak Cemetery, Culver, Indiana. Military Honors will be held at 6 p.m. CST Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Fish Lake American Legion Post 400, 302 Lakeside Drive, Walkerton, Indiana followed by a celebration of Ron's life.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Avenue, La Porte, Indiana 46350.

Memorial contributions may be made to , Midwest Affiliate, Dept. 77-3968, Chicago, Illinois 60678-3968.

Please share prayers, condolences, and memories with the family at Essling Funeral Home.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 23, 2019
