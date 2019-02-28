Ronald W. Karch



May 20, 1944 - Feb. 24, 2019



GRANGER, IN - Ronald W. Karch, 74, residing in Granger, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 24, 2019 while vacationing in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. He was born May 20, 1944 in Rensselaer, IN to the late Arthur and Emajean (Cunningham) Karch.



On February 4, 1966 in Puerto Rico, Ron married the former Nancy Torres, who survives. In addition to his loving wife of 53 years, he is survived by daughters, Kristine R. (Kris Verash) Karch of Mishawaka and Karin E. (Stuart) Warner of Granger; sons, Kenneth E. (Amy) Karch of Canton, GA and Karl D. Karch of Granger; as well as ten grandchildren, Kameron, Kourtney, Karl, Kiernan, Korey, Kaia, Kasey, Karson, Kennidy, and Kamilla. Additionally, Ron is survived by sisters, Gloria J. (Vernon) Gast of Wanatah, IN and Ruth (Michael) Rinchak of Chesterton, IN; and brothers, Paul E. (Sandy) Karch of Westville, IN, Charles Karch of Goosecreek, SC, and Robert Karch of Portage, IN. He was preceded in death by one brother, Dennis L. Karch.



Ron served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corps. He retired as a police officer with the South Bend Police Department in 1995 after 28 years of service. He was a member of the bomb squad, where he served as commander. He also worked for the Indiana Attorney General's office for four years as well as the U.S. Marshall's office for eight years. Ron was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Granger, Elks Lodge, Moose Lodge, Turners, American Legion and FOP Lodge #36 in South Bend.



A private family memorial service will be held with inurnment in Southlawn Cemetery in South Bend at a later date. Palmer Funeral Home - Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend has been entrusted with the arrangements.



Expressions of sympathy in memory of Ron may be donated to the of Northern Indiana, Attn: Memorial Tribute Processing Center, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674; or Alzheimer's & Dementia Services of Northern Indiana, 922 E. Colfax Avenue, South Bend, IN 46617.



