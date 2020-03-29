|
EDWARDSBURG, MI - Ronald W. “Bill” Spencer Jr., 83, of Edwardsburg, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. Bill was born August, 29, 1936 in South Bend to the late Juanita and Ronald W. Spencer Sr. He was also preceded in death by a son, John P. Spencer and daughter-in-law, Joy Spencer. On September 5, 1964, he married Joan J. Galasso, his loving wife of 55 years. Bill and Joan were remarried on September 28, 1989 in Christ the King Catholic Church. Left to cherish the memory of Bill his loving wife, Joan J. Spencer; sons, Anthony J. Spencer and David W. Spencer; six grandchildren, Serena Ann Spencer, Kara Jo McGann (Corey), Huston J. Spencer, Garret A. Spencer, Britney F. Thompson (Luke), and John ‘'Gabe” Spencer; and three grandchildren, Rylin A. Spencer, Zaylee E. Spencer, and Jovie J. Thompson. Bill attended Riley High School, and proudly served in the United States Army in Korea. He retired from the Conrail Railroad Police Dept. in 1993. Bill also worked at Spencer's Quality Water with his sons for 20 years. He enjoyed bowling, golf, and fishing with his sons, but most of all he enjoyed being with his family. Bill was a member of Michiana Turner's, Elkhart Moose Lodge, Edwardsburg American Legion Post #365, V.F.W. #2284, and Christ the King Catholic Church. Bill was an avid Cubs, Bears, and Notre Dame fan. Go Cubs!! Per Bill's wishes there will be no visitation or services. Cremation has taken place. Welsheimer Family Funeral Home assisted with arrangements. Family and friends may leave e-mail condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020