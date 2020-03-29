Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Spencer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald W. "Bill" Spencer Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald W. "Bill" Spencer Jr. Obituary
Ronald W. “Bill”

Spencer Jr.

Aug. 29, 1936 - Mar. 21, 2020

EDWARDSBURG, MI - Ronald W. “Bill” Spencer Jr., 83, of Edwardsburg, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. Bill was born August, 29, 1936 in South Bend to the late Juanita and Ronald W. Spencer Sr. He was also preceded in death by a son, John P. Spencer and daughter-in-law, Joy Spencer. On September 5, 1964, he married Joan J. Galasso, his loving wife of 55 years. Bill and Joan were remarried on September 28, 1989 in Christ the King Catholic Church. Left to cherish the memory of Bill his loving wife, Joan J. Spencer; sons, Anthony J. Spencer and David W. Spencer; six grandchildren, Serena Ann Spencer, Kara Jo McGann (Corey), Huston J. Spencer, Garret A. Spencer, Britney F. Thompson (Luke), and John ‘'Gabe” Spencer; and three grandchildren, Rylin A. Spencer, Zaylee E. Spencer, and Jovie J. Thompson. Bill attended Riley High School, and proudly served in the United States Army in Korea. He retired from the Conrail Railroad Police Dept. in 1993. Bill also worked at Spencer's Quality Water with his sons for 20 years. He enjoyed bowling, golf, and fishing with his sons, but most of all he enjoyed being with his family. Bill was a member of Michiana Turner's, Elkhart Moose Lodge, Edwardsburg American Legion Post #365, V.F.W. #2284, and Christ the King Catholic Church. Bill was an avid Cubs, Bears, and Notre Dame fan. Go Cubs!! Per Bill's wishes there will be no visitation or services. Cremation has taken place. Welsheimer Family Funeral Home assisted with arrangements. Family and friends may leave e-mail condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -