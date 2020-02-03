|
Ronell “Ron”
Ostrowski
Sept. 21, 1949 - Jan. 28, 2020
NILES, MI - Ronell “Ron” J. Ostrowski, 70, of Niles, passed away at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
Ron was born on September 21, 1949 to the late Louie and Sarah “Sadie” (Cromie) Ostrowski in Dowagiac, Michigan.
Ron worked for Greater Niles Community Federal Credit Union and Tyler Automotive in Niles. He enjoyed playing golf, yard work, and visits from his granddaughters.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Louie and Sadie Ostrowski; and his son, Kevin Ostrowski in 2018.
Ron is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sandy (Leitz) Ostrowski; daughters, Lisa (Derek) Bilski of South Bend and Marcie Ostrowski of Niles; sister, Suzanne (Terry) Harris of Dowagiac; and brothers, Louie (Shirley) Ostrowski of Niles and Bruce (Kristi) Ostrowski of Nappanee. Ron will be fondly missed by his granddaughters, Hadley and Stella who knew him as their “Grampy”.
Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home in Niles at 11:00 a.m. with a time of visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. A private committal will take place at Mission Hills.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ron's memory to , American Cancer Association, or to St. Mark for a Mass to be said in Ron's name.
Photos, condolences, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Niles.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 3, 2020