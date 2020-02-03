Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
521 E. Main Street
Niles, MI 49120
269-683-1155
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
521 E. Main Street
Niles, MI 49120
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
521 E. Main Street
Niles, MI 49120
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronell Ostrowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronell "Ron" Ostrowski


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronell “Ron”

Ostrowski

Sept. 21, 1949 - Jan. 28, 2020

NILES, MI - Ronell “Ron” J. Ostrowski, 70, of Niles, passed away at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

Ron was born on September 21, 1949 to the late Louie and Sarah “Sadie” (Cromie) Ostrowski in Dowagiac, Michigan.

Ron worked for Greater Niles Community Federal Credit Union and Tyler Automotive in Niles. He enjoyed playing golf, yard work, and visits from his granddaughters.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Louie and Sadie Ostrowski; and his son, Kevin Ostrowski in 2018.

Ron is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sandy (Leitz) Ostrowski; daughters, Lisa (Derek) Bilski of South Bend and Marcie Ostrowski of Niles; sister, Suzanne (Terry) Harris of Dowagiac; and brothers, Louie (Shirley) Ostrowski of Niles and Bruce (Kristi) Ostrowski of Nappanee. Ron will be fondly missed by his granddaughters, Hadley and Stella who knew him as their “Grampy”.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home in Niles at 11:00 a.m. with a time of visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. A private committal will take place at Mission Hills.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ron's memory to , American Cancer Association, or to St. Mark for a Mass to be said in Ron's name.

Photos, condolences, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Niles.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -