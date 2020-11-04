1/
Ronnell Burkhart Sr.
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronnell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronnell Burkhart, Sr.

Jan. 1, 1943 - Oct. 30, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN -

Ronnell James Burkhart, Sr. of Mishawaka passed away on October 30, 2020 in Valparaiso, IN. He was born on January 1, 1943 in Shamrock, TX to the late James and Jenny (Shrob) Burkhart. He married Jewel Marie (Cookie) Burkhart; she survives.

Ron proudly served his country in the United States Navy.

He is survived by his loving wife Jewel; his son, Ronnell James (Deirdre) Burkhart, Jr.; daughter, Shawnna Maree Burkhart; sister, Debbie Erickson, 17 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Graveside Military Honors for Ronnell will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola, IN 46561. Family and friends may line up at 11:00 AM at the funeral home to proceed to the cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved