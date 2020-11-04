Ronnell Burkhart, Sr.



Jan. 1, 1943 - Oct. 30, 2020



MISHAWAKA, IN -



Ronnell James Burkhart, Sr. of Mishawaka passed away on October 30, 2020 in Valparaiso, IN. He was born on January 1, 1943 in Shamrock, TX to the late James and Jenny (Shrob) Burkhart. He married Jewel Marie (Cookie) Burkhart; she survives.



Ron proudly served his country in the United States Navy.



He is survived by his loving wife Jewel; his son, Ronnell James (Deirdre) Burkhart, Jr.; daughter, Shawnna Maree Burkhart; sister, Debbie Erickson, 17 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.



Graveside Military Honors for Ronnell will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola, IN 46561. Family and friends may line up at 11:00 AM at the funeral home to proceed to the cemetery.





