Ronnie D. Moore, Sr.
July 18, 1947 - Sept. 06, 2019
KALAMAZOO, MI - Ronnie Demetrius Moore, Sr., age 72, of Kalamazoo and Albion, died peacefully Friday evening, September 6, 2019.
He was born July 18, 1947 in Kennett, Missouri to Willie and Selessie Moore. He married Joyce Ann Atchison June 23, 2000 in Albion, Michigan.
Ronnie served honorably in the US Army during the Vietnam era.
Ronnie will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Moore of Albion; one daughter, Tasha Jones; four sons, Ronnie Moore, Jr., Lamone Moore, Emmanuel “EF” Jones, Terril Moore; three step-sons, Cameron (Nicole) Atchison, Michael Atchison, Dametreous (Amy) Garrett; fourteen grandchildren; eighteen step-grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; his mother, Selessie Moore Winters of Cassopolis; seven sisters, Shirley Davis, Josephine Flowers, Alberta Moore, Arlene Moore, Lori Williams, Lovia Moore, Elizabeth Jackson, Nate Moore; four brothers, Michael Moore, Melvin Moore, Sylvester Moore, Cameron Moore; and a host of aunties and uncles, nieces and nephews, including special niece Tre'Seante Porter and special nephews Mykel Warren and Ka'Vin Warren.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his father; one sister, Willa Moore; and three brothers, Larry Moore, Freddie Lee Davis and Vern Lee Moore.
Family and friends will gather Saturday, September 21, 2019 for a family hour from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis, Michigan.
Mr. Moore will be laid to rest in Fort Custer National Cemetery where he will be accorded full Military Honors.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: www.wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 21, 2019