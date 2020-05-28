Ronnie Williams
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronnie Williams

Oct. 11, 1957 - May 18, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Ronnie Dean Williams Sr., 62, passed away in his home on May 18, 2020. Ronnie was born Oct. 11, 1957 in South Bend, IN, to the union of James Williams Sr. and Willie Mae (Ferrell) Williams. Ronnie was a life-long resident of South Bend where he attended LaSalle High School. Ronnie was Honorably Discharged from the United States Army in 1975. He was employed with Nipsco for over 18 years, after which he was then employed with Steel Warehouse for over 20 years, from which he retired.

Ronnie leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Robin Y. (Peterson) Williams; his two sons, Maurice (Bonita) Williams of Indianapolis, IN and John (Bridgett) Moran of South Bend, IN; four daughters, Tykice (James) Suggs, Nakisha Thompson-McGee, Tacarra (Kevin) Bierly all of South Bend, IN, and Randa (Isiah) Miller of Indianapolis, IN; one brother, Dennis (Gale) Williams of Chicago, IL; two sisters, Deborah (L.T.) Hunt and Dottie Williams of Arlington, TX; one brother-in-law, Lovell Peterson; and two sisters-in-law, Bonita (Bruce) Scruggs and Reba Crawford, all of South Bend, IN. He also leaves a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, as well as a niece who was more like a daughter to him, to treasure his memory.

Ronnie was preceded in death by both of his parents, his son, Ronnie D. Williams Jr., his brother, James Williams Jr.; three sisters, Linda K Gordon, Sharon “Cookie” (Williams) Johnson, and sister in-law, Carlita Jefferies; and one brother-in-law who was more like a brother, Larry Gordon.

Ronnie will be missed by many as he ofter was the “Father figure” to many men in his family. He was known for his superb BBQing skills, infectious laugh and comedic jokes. We will miss Ronnie's loving spirit and may it continue on in each one of us!

Services will be held at Alford's Mortuary Friday, May 29, 2020 at 12:00 p.m., with viewing from 11:00 a.m. to Noon.

Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.

Visit our webpage to send condolences to family: www.alfordsmortuaryinc.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Viewing
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Alford's Mortuary
Send Flowers
MAY
29
Service
12:00 PM
Alford's Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved