Ronnie Williams
Oct. 11, 1957 - May 18, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Ronnie Dean Williams Sr., 62, passed away in his home on May 18, 2020. Ronnie was born Oct. 11, 1957 in South Bend, IN, to the union of James Williams Sr. and Willie Mae (Ferrell) Williams. Ronnie was a life-long resident of South Bend where he attended LaSalle High School. Ronnie was Honorably Discharged from the United States Army in 1975. He was employed with Nipsco for over 18 years, after which he was then employed with Steel Warehouse for over 20 years, from which he retired.
Ronnie leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Robin Y. (Peterson) Williams; his two sons, Maurice (Bonita) Williams of Indianapolis, IN and John (Bridgett) Moran of South Bend, IN; four daughters, Tykice (James) Suggs, Nakisha Thompson-McGee, Tacarra (Kevin) Bierly all of South Bend, IN, and Randa (Isiah) Miller of Indianapolis, IN; one brother, Dennis (Gale) Williams of Chicago, IL; two sisters, Deborah (L.T.) Hunt and Dottie Williams of Arlington, TX; one brother-in-law, Lovell Peterson; and two sisters-in-law, Bonita (Bruce) Scruggs and Reba Crawford, all of South Bend, IN. He also leaves a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, as well as a niece who was more like a daughter to him, to treasure his memory.
Ronnie was preceded in death by both of his parents, his son, Ronnie D. Williams Jr., his brother, James Williams Jr.; three sisters, Linda K Gordon, Sharon “Cookie” (Williams) Johnson, and sister in-law, Carlita Jefferies; and one brother-in-law who was more like a brother, Larry Gordon.
Ronnie will be missed by many as he ofter was the “Father figure” to many men in his family. He was known for his superb BBQing skills, infectious laugh and comedic jokes. We will miss Ronnie's loving spirit and may it continue on in each one of us!
Services will be held at Alford's Mortuary Friday, May 29, 2020 at 12:00 p.m., with viewing from 11:00 a.m. to Noon.
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 28, 2020.