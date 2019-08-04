Home

Ronny Lee Shrum
40 N Orange Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
941-955-4171
Ronny Lee Shrum

Ronny Lee Shrum Obituary
Ronny Lee Shrum

May 12, 1941 - July 25, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Ronny Lee Shrum passed away on July 25, 2019 in Sarasota, Florida. Visitation will be at Toale Brothers Funeral Home at 40 North Orange Avenue, Sarasota at 10:30AM, followed by a remembrance ceremony at Sahib Shriners, 600 North Beneva Road, Sarasota at 1PM on Monday, August 5, 2019. Ron was born in Mishawaka, Indiana to William Edward Shrum and Lena Irene Rager on May 12, 1941. He graduated from Morgan Park Military Academy in Chicago, and attended Indiana University and the South Bend College of Commerce. He was the sales manager for twenty years and owner for another twenty years of Shrum's Homes Sweet Homes manufactured housing dealership and mobile home park in Mishawaka, Indiana, and also worked at Claudia Mobile Homes for six years. Ron was very active for over 50 years in the Mishawaka Masons and the South Bend and Sahib Shrine Clubs, President of the Valley Chapter of the Mobile Home Association, and on the board of directors of the Mobile Home and RV Hall of Fame. Ron loved Notre Dame football, James Bond movies, snowmobiling, and traveling. Everyone enjoyed his sense of humor. Ron is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Juanita Thurman; and brother, Keith Shrum. Ron is survived by his fiancé, Eleanor Reed; and children and spouses, Randy and Kate Shrum of Marietta, Georgia, Rhonda and Kevin Mitschelen of Goshen, Indiana; his grandchildren, Brendan Shrum, Brian Shrum, Jacob Mitschelen, and Jordan Mitschelen; and nephews and nieces, Deb, Greg, Elizabeth, Steve, Scott, David, and Lisa. Memorials may be given to Sahib Shrine and Tidewell Hospice. The family of Ron Shrum wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Tidewell Hospice.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019
