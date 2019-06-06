Roosevelt Starling



August 19, 1921 - May 31, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Deacon Roosevelt “Pete” Starling went home to glory on May 31, 2019 to be with his wife, Bessie Starling.



He was born to Luke and Florence (Pickett) Starling on August 19, 1921 in Canton, Mississippi. His favorite quote was “From cotton to Cadillac.”



He leaves to celebrate his home going four sons: Roosevelt Starling, Jr. of Altadena, CA, Murray Jo (Bettie) Starling and William Henry Starling both of South Bend, IN, and Lee Starling of Canton, MS; four daughters: Florence Starling, Earnestine Jones, Lillie Mae Keeys, and Martha Jo Bowlds all of South bend, IN; one God daughter, Jenice Meyers of Indianapolis, IN; and one sister, Louise Starling of Chicago, IL.



Roosevelt is preceded in death by his wife, Bessie Starling; his parents, Luke and Florence Starling; three brothers, Luke, Henry, and Murray Starling; three sisters, Pearl Reynolds, Bernadette Starling, and Mable Starling; and grandson, Earnesto Starling.



He leaves in this life 26 grandchildren, 45 greatgrandchildren, a host of great-great-grandchildren, and countless nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Roosevelt was a member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church for over 65 years where he was a Deacon (one of the four horseman of the church).



There will be a Visitation and Musical at Macedonia Missionary Baptist on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The final viewing will take place at Macedonia on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with Homecoming Services beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church.



Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.



Visit our webpage to send condolences at: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary