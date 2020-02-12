|
Rosa L. McMichael
July 31, 1946 - Feb. 9, 2020
EDWARDSBURG, MI - Rosa Lee McMichael, age 73, of Edwardsburg, died peacefully at home Sunday afternoon, February 9, 2020 in the comfort of her family's presence.
She was born July 31, 1946 in Dixon, Kentucky, the second child to James Sr. and Cora Groves. She married Michael Kermit McMichael January 19, 1980 in South Bend, Indiana.
Rosa loved her flowers, crossword puzzles, and collecting frogs. She cherished her family and talked to everyone about anything. She never met a stranger. She was a huge, dedicated Florida State fan.
Rosa will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her husband of forty years, Michael McMichael of Edwardsburg; three daughters, Anne (Donald) Winner of Elkhart, Laurie (Matthew) Sipe of South Bend, and Shannon Younts of South Carolina; one son, Todd (Monica) McMichael of Cassopolis; three grandchildren, Kimberly (Seabrook) Smith of Edwardsburg, Nicole Simmons of Tennessee, and Emilee Winner of Elkhart; five great-grandchildren; one brother, James Edward Groves Jr. of Texas; and close family friend, Terri Gipson of Edwardsburg.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Lurena Jones.
Family and friends will gather Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis.
The family prefers contributions in memory of Rosa be made to Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan, 222 North Kalamazoo Mall Suite 100, Kalamazoo, Michigan 49007.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 12, 2020