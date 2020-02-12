Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connelly Funeral Home
202 N. Broadway,
Cassopolis, MI 49031
269 445-2435
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosa McMichael
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosa L. McMichael

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosa L. McMichael Obituary
Rosa L. McMichael

July 31, 1946 - Feb. 9, 2020

EDWARDSBURG, MI - Rosa Lee McMichael, age 73, of Edwardsburg, died peacefully at home Sunday afternoon, February 9, 2020 in the comfort of her family's presence.

She was born July 31, 1946 in Dixon, Kentucky, the second child to James Sr. and Cora Groves. She married Michael Kermit McMichael January 19, 1980 in South Bend, Indiana.

Rosa loved her flowers, crossword puzzles, and collecting frogs. She cherished her family and talked to everyone about anything. She never met a stranger. She was a huge, dedicated Florida State fan.

Rosa will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her husband of forty years, Michael McMichael of Edwardsburg; three daughters, Anne (Donald) Winner of Elkhart, Laurie (Matthew) Sipe of South Bend, and Shannon Younts of South Carolina; one son, Todd (Monica) McMichael of Cassopolis; three grandchildren, Kimberly (Seabrook) Smith of Edwardsburg, Nicole Simmons of Tennessee, and Emilee Winner of Elkhart; five great-grandchildren; one brother, James Edward Groves Jr. of Texas; and close family friend, Terri Gipson of Edwardsburg.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Lurena Jones.

Family and friends will gather Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Rosa be made to Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan, 222 North Kalamazoo Mall Suite 100, Kalamazoo, Michigan 49007.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -