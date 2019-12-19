|
Rosa Q. Trevino
Oct. 30, 1957 - Dec. 17, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Rosa Q. Trevino, 62, passed away surrounded by her loving family Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Fountainview Nursing Home. Rosa was born October 30, 1957 in Stamford, Texas to Francisco and Raquel S. Garcia. On April 29, 1980 Rosa married Guillermo Trevino; he preceded her in death on July 12, 1983. Rosa was also preceded in death by a sister, Raquel Torres. Those left to cherish the memory of Rosa include her sister, Margarita Q. (Joel) Garcia; children, Cesar N. (Crystal) Trevino, Alma (Francisco) Pinon, Rosa Trevino, and Rachel Trevino (Chris Orta); mother, Raquel S. Garcia; grandchildren: Cecilia Trevino, Guillermo Trevino, Cristal Garcia, Alicia Trevino, Mya Garcia, Maria Orta, Christopher Orta, Francisco Pinon, Olivia Rose Pinon, and Carlito Sanchez-Harris; and many other friends and family members. Rosa worked for United Way of St. Joseph County for over ten years. She also worked for St. Joseph Medical Center at Sister Maura Brannick Health Center as a medical receptionist and translator where she was famous for Taco Tuesday. Rosa was a parishioner of St. Mary's Church. She enjoyed celebrating her life with her best friend, Corrina Perez and spending time with her precious grandchildren. Rosa was known for her beautiful infectious smile and big heart. Visitation for Rosa will be 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Rosary to be prayed at 4:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Friday, December 20, 2019 in St. Mary's Church, 1601 Sample, St., South Bend, IN 46619. Memorial contributions may be made to the family for funeral expenses. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 19, 2019