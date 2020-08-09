1/2
Rosa Sgambelluri
1930 - 2020
Rosa Sgambelluri

June 12, 1930 - August 1, 2020

SOUTH BEND , IN - Rosa Sgambelluri, 90, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 in Kindred Hospital, Las Vegas.

Rosa was born on June 12, 1930 in Siderno Marina, Italy to Guiseppe and Maria (Crupi) Galea. Rosa enjoyed cooking, sewing, going to the casino, and traveling to Las Vegas and her hometown in Italy. She was devoted to her family & children! She will be sadly missed by all who knew her! She will remain with us & in our hearts forever! On December 4, 1948 in Siderno Marina, Italy, she married Vincenzo Sgambelluri. He died on January 8, 2014.

Surviving are her children, Guiseppe (Emilia) Sgambelluri, Maria (Carmine) Martino, Antonio (Maria) Sgambelluri, and Cosimo Sgambelluri; seven grandchildren, Vincenzo (Deanna) Sgambelluri, Rosa (Domenico) Porpiglia, Silvio Martino, Connie (Rick) Labelski, Vincenzo T. Sgambelluri, Rosa (David) Tropeano, and Anna (Sam) Parikh; six great-grandchildren, Giuseppe Tropeano, Antonio Tropeano, Antonino Porpigila, Enzo Porpiglia, Rosetta Sgambelluri, and Emma Sgambelluri; a sister, Immaculate (Nicola) Macri; brother, Agostino Galea; nephew and nieces, Frank (Tammy) Macri, Viola (Bill) Ramsey, Anna (John) Skelton, and Maria (Greg) Qualkinbush, and and extended family in Italy, Toronto, and New York. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00pm, Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Our Lady of Hungary Church. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park. Viewing will take place from 9:45am to 11:45am in the Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble Avenue. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's and Dementia Services. Viewing is possible through our webcast. Please visit Zoom.com, click on join a meeting, 574-287-7125 is meeting ID number. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced and masks are required. To leave an online condolence, visit our website, www.zahoran.com or our facebook page, Zahoran Funeral Home.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Viewing
09:45 - 11:45 AM
Zahoran Funeral Home
AUG
11
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Hungary Church
AUG
11
Entombment
St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park
