Rosa Stone



Jan. 12, 1925 - Nov. 22, 2020



ELKHART, IN - Rosa Stone, 95, of Elkhart, died at Eastlake Terrace Assisted Living in Elkhart on November 22, 2020. She was born on January 12, 1925 in Dodge City, Kansas, to Enos and Lydia Bontrager and married G. Weir Stone on February 14, 1945. He preceded her in death after 72 years of marriage. During World War II she worked for a year in a mental hospital in Rhode Island, along with her husband, who was doing service as a conscientious objector.



Raised Amish, she dropped out of school at 16 years of age and then earned her GED at 30. Continuing her education, she earned two master's degrees and a Doctorate of Education. Dr. Stone was first a home economics teacher and then a guidance counselor at Brookdale Middle School, then a professor and Dean of Women at Goshen (Indiana) College. She was an avid reader, loving the excitement of new ideas. She traveled extensively, to Europe, China, Africa, and South America. Dr. Stone led groups studying dreams into her 80s and had a private counseling practice after retiring from Goshen College.



She is preceded in death by her parents a daughter, Janet Stone, a brother, Wayne Bontrager, and a sister, Elizabeth Yoder. She was also preceded in death by her sister and roommate at East Lake Terrace, Fannie Miller who died November 20,2020. Surviving are two daughters, eight grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. The daughters are Barbara Stone of Millersburg, Ohio married to Robert Alcorn, MD; and Cindy Robinett of Mishawaka, Indiana married to Tom Robinett. The eight grandchildren are Elizabeth (Lamoni) Bryant, Ben Williams, Joseph Micah Williams, Joel (Vicki) Bosler-Kilmer, Sarah Courtemanche, Suzanne (DJ) Boverhuis, Paul (Jen) Robinett, and Mindy (Scott) Doelger. She is also survived by her brother, Leroy (Joyce) Bontrager of Goshen and a sister-in-law, Donna Bontrager of Goshen.



The family would like to thank the staff at Eastlake Terrace for their loving care.



A Celebration of Rosa's life will be held at later date when it is safe to gather. Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Memorial donations may be made to Belmont Mennonite Church, 925 Oxford St., Elkhart, IN 46516.



