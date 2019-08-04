|
|
Rosalie Alexandra Bybee
July 19, 2019 - July 19, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Baby Rosalie Alexandra Bybee was born sleeping during the early hours of Friday, July 19, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka, IN.
Rosalie is survived by her loving parents, Cassandra N. Patterson and Dylan L. Bybee of South Bend; maternal grandparents, Tina (Mark) Reed of South Bend and Russell (Connie) Patterson of South Bend; paternal grandparent, Danielle (Larry) Bybee of South Bend; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Though she never took a breath, Rosalie touched many lives and she will be forever missed.
Per the family's request, no local services will be held. The family may gather privately at a later date to remember Rosalie. Palmer Funeral Home - West Chapel is assisting the family with arrangments. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019