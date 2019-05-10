Rosalie M. (Penn)



Fergason-Sissel



Dec. 19, 1938 - May 7, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Rosalie M. (Penn) Fergason-Sissel, 80, passed away at 5:00pm Tuesday, May 7, 2019 in her residence surrounded by her family.



Rosalie was born on December 19, 1938 in Warsaw, IN to Raymond and Mabel (Faurote) Penn.



She was a graduate of Green School and enjoyed animals, gardening, the Chicago Cubs and Bears, Notre Dame football, and attending fish fries at the Crumstown Conservation Club.



On May 11, 1991 she married David R. Sissel. He preceded her in death. Surviving are a daughter, Rhonda Fergason of South Bend; a son, Raymond (Toni) Fergason of Wyatt; a grandson, Osborne Fergason; sister, Beverly Jacobs of Fort Worth, TX; a brother, Ted Penn of Roseland, IN, and several nieces and nephews.



Family and friends may gather from 2-6 Sunday, May 12, 2019 in the Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble Avenue. Funeral Services will be celebrated at 6:00pm. Cremation will follow. Memorial contributions may be made to the Heart to Heart Hospice or the St. Joseph County Humane Society.