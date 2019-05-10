Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zahoran Funeral Home
1826 S. Kemble Avenue
South Bend, IN 46613
574 287-7125
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, May 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Zahoran Funeral Home
1826 S. Kemble Avenue
South Bend, IN 46613
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, May 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Zahoran Funeral Home
1826 S. Kemble Avenue
South Bend, IN 46613
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalie Fergason-Sissel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalie M. (Penn) Fergason-Sissel


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rosalie M. (Penn) Fergason-Sissel Obituary
Rosalie M. (Penn)

Fergason-Sissel

Dec. 19, 1938 - May 7, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Rosalie M. (Penn) Fergason-Sissel, 80, passed away at 5:00pm Tuesday, May 7, 2019 in her residence surrounded by her family.

Rosalie was born on December 19, 1938 in Warsaw, IN to Raymond and Mabel (Faurote) Penn.

She was a graduate of Green School and enjoyed animals, gardening, the Chicago Cubs and Bears, Notre Dame football, and attending fish fries at the Crumstown Conservation Club.

On May 11, 1991 she married David R. Sissel. He preceded her in death. Surviving are a daughter, Rhonda Fergason of South Bend; a son, Raymond (Toni) Fergason of Wyatt; a grandson, Osborne Fergason; sister, Beverly Jacobs of Fort Worth, TX; a brother, Ted Penn of Roseland, IN, and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may gather from 2-6 Sunday, May 12, 2019 in the Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble Avenue. Funeral Services will be celebrated at 6:00pm. Cremation will follow. Memorial contributions may be made to the Heart to Heart Hospice or the St. Joseph County Humane Society. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at www.zahoran.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Zahoran Funeral Home
Download Now