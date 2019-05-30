Rosalie Witucki



Nov. 19, 1933 - May 22, 2019



FORT WAYNE, IN - Rosalie Witucki (85) of Fort Wayne, IN passed peacefully on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Rosalie was born in South Bend, Indiana on November 19, 1933 to the late Lloyd and Frieda Robinson. Growing up in South Bend she attended St. Joe Academy where she was extremely social, as well as worked at Bendix. In 1956, Rosalie married the love of her life, Arthur Witucki, also of South Bend. Rosalie worked at IPFW as an administrative assistant in the nursing department. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed playing at the Fort Wayne bridge center. She also enjoyed golfing as a member at the Fort Wayne Elks. While blessed with many dear friends, nothing was more important to her than family. She is survived by two sons, Jim (Deb) Witucki of Fort Wayne and Dave (Laura) Witucki of Carmel; grandchildren, Allison, Ashley, and Matthew Witucki of Carmel; and step-grandchildren, Logan and Colin McDaniel of Fort Wayne. Preceding Rosalie in death was her husband, Art; her sisters, Shirley Surber and Lois Witucki; and her beloved cat, Holly. Visitation will be Sunday, June 2, 2019, 3-7PM at D. O. McComb & Sons - Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, IN with Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, June 3, 2019 10:30AM at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, IN with additional visitation there from 9:30 AM until the service time. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be directed to the . To sign the online guest book go to www.mccombandsons.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary