Rosaline I. Culp



Oct. 2, 1926 - Feb. 4, 2019



NILES, MI - Rosalind I. “Roz” Culp, 92, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019 in West Woods of Niles, surrounded by her family.



Roz was born on October 2, 1926, in Horton, MI to the late Leo Freeman and Lena Hazel (Reed) Laughlin. On May 29, 1949 in Horton, MI, Roz married John Francis Culp and he passed away on January 2, 1983. Roz was also preceded in death by her brothers, Reed and Rollo Laughlin; and sister, Ruth Hammond.



Roz is survived by her daughters, Gail (Chad) Sabat and Jayne (Bill Sudduth) Culp; son, John Paul (Beth) Culp; grandchildren, John (Jamie) Coulston, Katherine (Brandon) Rogers, Harriet Sudduth, Eleanor Sudduth, Mike (Michelle) Culp, Molly (Shawn) Dunigan, and Nick (Kellie) Culp; great-grandchildren, Grace Coulston, Lena Coulston, Emmy Coulston, Finley Coulston, Wyatt Rogers, Riley Culp, Jordan Dunigan, and Ananda Dunigan; and several nieces and nephews.



Roz graduated from Jackson High School and Western Michigan University. She was a Library Clerk for Eastside School. She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church and in local bowling and golf leagues. She enjoyed watching the Detroit Tigers, and University of Michigan football and basketball.



The family would like to thank the staff of West Woods of Niles for the wonderful care of their mom.



Visitation will be 4-6pm on Friday, February 8, 2019 in HALBRITTER WICKENS FUNERAL HOME, 615 E. Main St., Niles. A Memorial Service will be celebrated at 12:30pm on Saturday, February 9, 2019 in the First Presbyterian Church. Burial will be in Silverbrook Cemetery at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 13 S. 4th St., Niles, MI 49120 or West Woods of Niles, 1211 Stateline Rd., Niles, MI 49120.



Condolences for the family may be made at www.halbritterwickens.com.