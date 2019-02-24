Rosann Rice



Jan. 4, 1940 - Feb. 13, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Rosann Rice, 79, and formerly of South Bend, IN, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, in Charleston, SC. She was at home, surrounded by her family. Rosann was born on January 4, 1940 in Joliet, IL and shortly thereafter moved to South Bend, IN. She is preceded in death by her parents, Isadore and Emma Louise Renier. While living in South Bend, she graduated from St. Joseph High School and married her high school sweetheart, John H. Rice who survives. She is also survived by her 4 children, Rose Marie (Greg) Pasman, Cherri Green (both of South Bend), John M. Rice (Honolulu, HI), and Jeanne Rice (Charleston, SC); 6 grandchildren, Gregory (Andrea) Pasman, Jason (Katie) Pasman, John J. (Lisa) Jurek, Will (Melissa) Jurek, Rebecca (Ryan)Noojin, and Jeremy Jurek, 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.



Rosann was a homemaker whose focus was her family. Early in their marriage, she encouraged her husband John to pursue his dream of owning a business. She supported and assisted him in building his contracting business. Rosann had an unquenchable thirst for knowledge that she satisfied by continuing her education through college, real estate and art classes. Rosann always looked for the beauty in everyone and everything around her. She had an artist eye and a keen sense of design, style, and color. She loved to travel the world and lived in a few of her favorite places including Honolulu, HI, New Orleans, LA, and Charleston, SC.



Rosann's ashes will be brought back to South Bend, IN this summer by her husband John and daughter Jeanne to be laid to rest alongside her parents in Mount Calvary Cemetery at Sacred Heart of Jesus Lakeville Catholic Church. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary