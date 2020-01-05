|
|
Roscoe “Rod” Preston
March 30, 1930 - Jan. 1, 2020
BREMEN, IN - Roscoe “Rod” Preston, 89, of Bremen, IN passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Hospice House in South Bend. Rod was born on March 30, 1930 in Denver, Colorado to Glen A. and Edna Preston.
Rod worked for Associates as an office manager for 27 years, then Elkhart General Hospital as an office manager and patient accounts manager for over 10 years where he retired in 1986. After his retirement he worked at Hill Top Farms in Mishawaka. He was a member of the Elkhart Moose and Farm Bureau.
Rod is survived by his daughters, Jody L. (Jeff) Toner of Walkerton, Suebeth (Ron) Laskowski of South Bend, and Marcia L. (Bruce) Scott of South Bend; his stepdaughter, Kay A. Eller of Edwardsburg, MI; his grandchildren, Mallary Toner, Adrienne Laskowski, Erica Laskowski, Thomas (Casey) Laskowski, Aaron (Mitzie) Scott, and Alissa (Elliott) Whitmer, and 12 great-grandchildren. Rod was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Sally Scott and Shirley Storey.
In keeping with Rod's wishes there will be no services. Cruz Family Funeral Home in Osceola is assisting the Preston family. Memorial donations in memory of Rod may be made to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or The Whitlock, 515 S. Whitlock Street, Bremen, IN 46506. Online condolence may be made to the Preston family at www.cruzfamilyfh.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020