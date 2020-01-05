Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cruz Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Osceola
1109 Lincolnway West
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-8460
Resources
More Obituaries for Roscoe Preston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roscoe "Rod" Preston


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roscoe "Rod" Preston Obituary
Roscoe “Rod” Preston

March 30, 1930 - Jan. 1, 2020

BREMEN, IN - Roscoe “Rod” Preston, 89, of Bremen, IN passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Hospice House in South Bend. Rod was born on March 30, 1930 in Denver, Colorado to Glen A. and Edna Preston.

Rod worked for Associates as an office manager for 27 years, then Elkhart General Hospital as an office manager and patient accounts manager for over 10 years where he retired in 1986. After his retirement he worked at Hill Top Farms in Mishawaka. He was a member of the Elkhart Moose and Farm Bureau.

Rod is survived by his daughters, Jody L. (Jeff) Toner of Walkerton, Suebeth (Ron) Laskowski of South Bend, and Marcia L. (Bruce) Scott of South Bend; his stepdaughter, Kay A. Eller of Edwardsburg, MI; his grandchildren, Mallary Toner, Adrienne Laskowski, Erica Laskowski, Thomas (Casey) Laskowski, Aaron (Mitzie) Scott, and Alissa (Elliott) Whitmer, and 12 great-grandchildren. Rod was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Sally Scott and Shirley Storey.

In keeping with Rod's wishes there will be no services. Cruz Family Funeral Home in Osceola is assisting the Preston family. Memorial donations in memory of Rod may be made to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or The Whitlock, 515 S. Whitlock Street, Bremen, IN 46506. Online condolence may be made to the Preston family at www.cruzfamilyfh.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roscoe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cruz Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Osceola
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -