Rose Ann Hall
July 14, 1920 - July 23, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Rose Ann Hall, 100, of East Battell Street, Mishawaka, IN passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 6:30 AM, peacefully at home. She was born in Mishawaka to the late John and Theresa (Szollosy) Blasko on July 14, 1920. On May 27, 1940, she married William R. Hall, Sr. in Chicago, IL; he preceded her in death on May 26, 2004. Also preceding her in death are three sisters, Helen Mandich, Anna Petsovich, and Mary “Muncie” Sweeney; six brothers, John Blasko, Jr., Mike Blasko, Charlie Blasko, Joe Blasko, Tony Blasko, and Frank Blasko; daughter-in-law, Diana Kay Hall; and grandson, Timothy L. Hall. She is survived by her son, William R. Hall, Jr. of Mishawaka; grandson, Robert W. “Billy” (Julie) Hall of Mishawaka; three great-grandchildren, Christopher Hall, Michael Hall, and Brandon Hall all of Mishawaka; and one brother, Andy Blasko of Osceola, along with many nieces and nephews.
Rosie grew up in Mishawaka, lived in Chicago for a short time after getting married, then returned to Mishawaka where she and her husband raised their son and she enjoyed life as a homemaker. She also enjoyed cooking, playing cards (especially with her brothers on Saturday afternoons, at the DiLoretto Club) and spending time with her family and friends. She was a lifelong member of St. Monica Catholic Church and the DiLoretto Club.
