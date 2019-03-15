Rose Anne Ciszczon



March 2, 1930 - March 12, 2019



GRANGER, IN - Rose Anne Ciszczon, 88, of Granger, Indiana, passed away at her home on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Widen, West Virginia to Michael and Marianna (Maniowszczak) Potasnik, who preceded her in death.



On September 10, 1955 in Detroit, Michigan, she married Steve Ciszczon. He survives with a son, Chris (Cathryn Clark) Ciszczon of Grand Rapids, Michigan and a daughter, Cindy (John) Barth of Birmingham, Alabama. There are five grandchildren: Tara Ciszczon, Thomas (Claire) Ciszczon, John Barth, James Barth, and Stephanie Barth; and one great-grandson, Palmer (Thomas and Claire). Her son, Tim Ciszczon preceded Rose in death on May 23, 2003 in addition to her 10 brothers and sisters. Tim's wife, Tammy survives. A brother, Frank Potasnik of Ann Arbor, Michigan, also survives Rose.



Rose was a lifelong member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, the South Bend Elks, and Knollwood Country Club where she was an active participant in the Women's Golf League. In addition, Rose taught CCD classes at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Rose was a 1949 graduate of Northeastern High School in Detroit, Michigan where one of her classmates was Della Reese.



Friends will be received from 2:00 to 6:00 pm on Sunday, March 17 at Bubb Funeral Chapel. There will be visitation on Monday, March 18 one hour prior to a 1pm Catholic Mass at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Father Bill Schooler officiating. The interment will take place immediately following Mass at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park.



Heartfelt love and gratitude is sent to Rose's dear friend and neighbor, Pat Criniti, who was always there for Rose and Steve. Many thanks to all family and friends who assisted in Rose's care. Thank you to Heartland Hospice and Visiting Angels for their support. The family has requested that contributions be made to Heartland Hospice in Mishawaka, Indiana. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary