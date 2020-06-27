Rose Faye Nadolny
Feb. 28, 1933 - June 24, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Rose Faye Nadolny, 87, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Rose was born February 28, 1933 in Mishawaka, to the late Paul and Mabel (Sreinhilber) Traxler. On November 26, 1955 in Holy Cross Catholic Church, Rose married Theodore Nadolny; he preceded her in death. She is also preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Lou Zielinski and Pauline Mable Traxler.Those left to cherish the memory of Rose include her son, James (Nancy) Nadolny; grandson, Brandon J. (Sarah) Nadolny, and Roxanne M. Nadolny. Rose was a graduate of New Carlisle High School, and received her degree in Purchasing Management from Indiana University. She was a buyer of Construction with Koontz Wagner Electric for 40+ years. Rose was a parishioner of St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church and organized luncheons for the parish. She was a member of the Purchasing Management Association of South Bend, Daughters of Isabella, Notre Dame Circle 574, and organized the Retirees Club of Koontz-Wagner. Rose enjoyed traveling, was an avid Notre Dame football fan, and was a famous baker for her Polish coffee cake and apple slices. She also enjoyed reading. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 11:00am. Friends will be received one hour prior to the Mass on Monday at the church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, South Bend. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Association, 922 E. Colfax Ave., South Bend, IN 46617.Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 27, 2020.