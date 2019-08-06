|
Rose Grzesiak Culp
Jan. 23, 1922 - August 4, 2019
LAKEVILLE, IN - Rose L. Grzesiak Culp passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. A remarkable woman in so many ways, she lived 97 years and saw the most amazing changes in this world that we live in. Rose was born on January 23, 1922 in South Bend to the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Ferro) Rallo, Sr. She has been a lifelong resident of Lakeville. On April 19, 1947 in South Bend, she married Norbert Grzesiak who preceded her in death on January 17, 1965. On October 4, 1975 in Lakeville, she married James Moses Culp after which, in her words, she “lived the best years of her life.” James preceded her in death on August 23, 1998. Her only brother, Joseph Rallo, Jr. also preceded her in death.
Rose had a heart as big as her stature, adopting three children of her own and being a foster mother to 79 babies. She showed all of the children what a loving home can be. Rose was a friend to everybody she ever met. Bestowed on her was the title “Queen of Lakeville” and she was very proud of that moment in her life. A vivacious, beautiful, kind, and loving woman, she will be missed.
Rose is survived by her four children, Tom Grzesiak, her most loving and noble caretaker, of Lakeville, Brian Grzesiak of Florida, Anita (Paul) Simon of Houston, TX, and Eugene (Ruby) Culp of San Antonio, TX. She is also survived by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, including her nephew, Patrick Grzesiak, who was more like a son. Rose cherished her companion Mitzi and many close friends. We all praise God Almighty for having the privilege of having her in our lives whether as a foster child, adopted child, biological family, or friend. She loved us all and we all loved her and will continue to do so as she rests after running the good race and fighting the good fight. Rest in the arms of Jesus as you will be forever in our hearts.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 63568 U.S. 31 South, Lakeville, IN. Graveside services and burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 12, at the Palmer Funeral Home, within the Palmer Community Complex, 601 N. Michigan Street, Lakeville. A Rosary will be prayed at 4:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Rose L. Culp may be donated to Catholic Charities Adoptive Parents Fund, 1817 Miami Street, South Bend, IN 46613. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 6, 2019