Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Rose Marie Kinnaman


1928 - 2019
Rose Marie Kinnaman Obituary
Rose Marie Kinnaman

Jan. 20, 1928 - Sept. 27, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Rose Marie Kinnaman passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Primrose Retirement Home in Mishawaka, Indiana

Rose Marie was born on January 20, 1928, in South Bend to John and Rose (Varga) Sule; they preceded her in death.

She was a graduate of Central High School and the South Bend College of Commerce. She was a bookkeeper for the former South Bend Screw Products and retired after 35 years of service.

On July 16, 1949, as Rose Marie Sule, she married Lyle J. Kinnaman, who preceded her in death on December 8, 1996.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Betty Sule and her two nieces, Cathleen (William) McMann of St. Louis, MO and Sheryl (Chris) Allison of South Bend and three grand nephews. Rose Marie was a very special person and will be missed by all those who knew her.

A private service will be held at a later date at Highland Cemetery, South Bend. Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka has been entrusted with handling the final arrangements.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 1, 2019
