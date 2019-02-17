Rose “Rosie” Marie Robinson



Nov. 10, 1924 - Feb. 12, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Rose Marie (LaCava) Robinson, 94, formerly of Miami Lakes, Florida was the oldest daughter of Peter and Elizabeth (Arnot) LaCava. She was born on November 10, 1924, and graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1943. Rosie married Joe Ellis Robinson on September 26, 1948, at the Church of the Little Flower in Syracuse, Indiana and they enjoyed 61 years of marriage. They moved to Florida in 1954 and loved entertaining family and friends in the Sunshine State.



Rosie moved back to Mishawaka in July of 2017 to be closer to the family. She had a beautiful soprano voice and started singing at an early age in her family's band. She was employed at the old Dodge Company in Mishawaka, helped operate the family-owned restaurant, The Casa Maria, at Lake Wawasee, worked for Associates Finance Company in South Bend, and was an executive secretary for twenty-five years at Alterman Transport Lines in Florida. She was a member of the Mishawaka Alumni Association, Miami Jaycettes (where she was a past president), Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church in Miami Lakes, O.L.O.L Women's Club, and St. Bavo Catholic Church. Rosie was proud of her Italian heritage and thought special occasions should be celebrated with pasta, homemade spaghetti sauce, meatballs, and a good wine! She was a football fanatic, kept meticulous stats on the NFL games, and was thrilled when her Miami Dolphins won. Rosie enjoyed playing bingo, attending her weekly book club, making photo albums, reading, doing word searches, volunteering at her church, singing in the choir, going on cruises with Joe and their friends, watching Dancing with the Stars, and growing orchids. A few words come to mind when describing Rosie -- thoughtful, generous and organized. She sent cards and checks for every occasion to all of her family members and friends until this past year because of her failing eyesight.



Rosie is survived by her brother, Peter LaCava Jr.; nieces and nephews, Kim Kish, Jamie (Mark) Ryan, Pete (Kris) Kish, Paula (Tod) Meersman, Roxy (Brian) Artusi, Julie Bodle, Debbie (Mark) Shubert, Larry (Mary) Karnes, Ron (Carol) Karnes, Jim (Cindy) LaCava, Diana (Glen) Nowak, and Nancy (John) Summey; and dear friends, Steve and Suzie Schultz. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and her sisters, Betty Lou Karnes, Roxy Ann Werbrouck, and Margie Kish. All who knew her will dearly miss Rosie. “Love and God Bless.”



A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM in St. Bavo Catholic Church on February 19, 2019. Friends may visit with the family in Hahn Funeral Home from 9:30-10:30 AM prior to the Mass. Donations may be made in Rosie's name to the Mishawaka Education Foundation. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.