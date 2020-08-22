1/1
Rose McCullough
1927 - 2020
Rose McCullough

Aug. 27, 1927 - Aug. 16, 2010

SOUTH BEND, IN - Rose McCullough was born to the union of Bessie Martin Porter and John Upton Porter on August 27, 1927 in South Bend, Indiana.

Rose McCullough was educated in South Bend Community School Corporation, and graduated from Washington High School. Rose attended IUSB. Rose was employed at Memorial Hospital for 19 years as a care assistant; she retired from Memorial Hospital after 19 years of service.

Rose was a member of Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church and baptized by the late Reverend Dave Davis Sr.

Rose was preceded in death by her husband, George W. McCullough Sr.; her mother and father, John Upton Porter and Bessie Martin Porter; her sister, Mary (Benjamin) Pittman, her brother, Don Porter, her daughter, Carol Ann Phillips Stokes, her granddaughter, Anglee Philips, her grandson, Weldon Jeffries Jr. and granddaughter, Yvette McCullough

Survivors left to cherish her precious memory include her sisters, Jessie Richardson (Herman-deceased) and former First Lady Johnnie Giden (Rev. Henry L. Giden Sr.-deceased); her daughter, Darlene McCullough; her sons, George W. McCullough Jr. (Jeanette)., Robert E. McCullough Sr. (Donna- deceased); her grandchildren, Rolanda Jones, Yolanda McCullough, Robert E. McCullough Jr., D'Anna McCullough, Stephanie Phillips, Kevin Brown, and Donna Brown, and a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Viewing will occur from 11:00 a.m. to Noon. Burial will follow services at Highland Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted with Alford's Mortuary. Visit our webpage to send condolences: www.alfordsmortuaryinc.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Viewing
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church
AUG
24
Service
12:00 PM
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
