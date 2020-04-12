|
|
Rose O. Wallisch
July 12, 1920 - April 8, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Rose O. Wallisch passed April 8, 2020 into the arms of her Lord and Savior, in the home of her daughter and caregiver, Marilyn Vellner.
Rose was born July 12, 1920 to Frank and Katherine (Jambrich) Kuzmits in South Bend, IN.
On October 5, 1946 in Our Lady of Hungary Church she married Leo T. Wallisch, who passed in 2008. They were blessed with 3 daughters: Marilyn (Mike) Vellner, Shirley (Walter) Barkas, and Rosemarie Nelson; 6 grandchildren: Michael Vellner, Ann Marie Arterbury, Christopher Vellner, John Lanko, Paul Vellner, and Erin Kalso, 14 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Jean Golubski and many nieces and nephews.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Katherine Kuzmits; brothers, Joe, Frank, and Emanuel; and sister, Julie Johnson. Rose loved being with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She loved cooking, baking, working in her garden, feeding the birds, going to aerobic classes, singing with the Michiana Polka Singers, and having holiday dinners at her home.
Rose took excellent care of her children and her loving husband, to whom she was caregiver until his last day. She loved going to Mass every Sunday and watching it on EWTN the last few years. Rose was loved by her many friends and Holy Cross Church family for over 60 years.
Due to the current pandemic standards, a celebration of Rose's life will be held at a later date. Zahoran Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Great thanks and appreciation to all the loving, amazing care and encouragement given by Grace Hospice in the last year. Rose loved all the nurses and CNAs who spent quality time with her, until the very last day.
To leave an online condolence, visit our website, www.zahoran.com or our facebook page, Zahoran Funeral Home.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020